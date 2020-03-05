With spring break around the corner, many families are making plans for upcoming trips and adventures. If you’re one of them, then you’re probably stressing out about all the outfits you have to plan and pack for your upcoming getaway.

Fortunately, packing doesn’t have to be as stressful as we may think. Below are five hacks to effectively pick and pack outfits for your upcoming trip.

Use your itinerary

Understanding your schedule is crucial to pack smart for your upcoming trip. It’ll help you decide whether you need to pack heels, sneakers, or flip flops. Have a clear idea of what you’ll be doing before you pick out your first outfit. Trust me, it’ll make the world of a difference.

Check the weather

Have you ever packed sandals for a trip you should have packed rain boots for? Don’t be a victim of bad weather. The best way to make the most out of your trip is to be prepared for whatever the climate has in store. Mother nature tends to surprise us at times, so make sure to check the weather as your trip approaches to ensure any necessary changes are made to your packing list.

Go for basics

While I’m a fan of unique and bold pieces, they’re not usually ideal for packing purposes. That’s because they usually take up a lot of space and aren’t multifunctional. When packing for an upcoming trip, try to stick to the basics. Whether it’s a black bodysuit, black leather jacket, or classic denim jeans, these basics will become your go-to pieces when deciding what to wear.

Comfort is key

There is a time and place for everything, and sometimes, a dress and heels are not ideal at an amusement park. When picking your outfits, keep comfort top of mind. Trips should be enjoyed, and nothing is ever fun when your fixing, tugging and pulling at your uncomfortable outfit.

Mix in multipurpose items

I love packing items I could get multiple uses out of. Whether it’s a classic pair of sneakers or a great handbag, multipurpose items can save your space and headaches during your trip. Like with your basics, try to pack items you can repeatedly wear without discomfort. This not only saves space in your carry on, but it also saves energy when deciding what to wear during your trip.