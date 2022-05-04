Jumpstart Your Speaking Business – Expert Secrets to Increased Stages, Stories and Sales

Do you have a message you want to share with the world? Perhaps you are considering becoming a public speaker, or you might have spoken in the past and are ready to take it to the next level. When you initially decided to become a public speaker, did you think about how it would elevate and propel your business? If you didn’t, you are not alone. Many aspiring speakers attempt to break into the industry without considering the business aspects of the endeavor.

I fell into public speaking in 2007 and have been tweaking my strategy ever since. I was fortunate enough to have a savvy speaking coach who was a highly paid and respected speaker. She also created fantastic events. She had me build my first workshop within six weeks of working with her. It sold out, and I made $32,000 that day. I made enough money to qualify for the Certified Speaking Professional designation from National Speakers Association. As a bonus, I was able to pay for my daughter’s college tuition with that single workshop.

There is no one-size-fits-all approach when it comes to the speaking world. The speaking business has evolved as technology and consumers have evolved. In addition to speaking, I am an event planner and book speakers for corporate events and my annual SmartFem Success Summit. I have learned many valuable lessons along the way.

I see so many emerging speakers give up after a year or two due to lack of income. After speaking to several of them, I learned that they never understood how to build a speaking business. Going from gig to gig is a recipe for disaster. Standing on the stage to deliver a speech is only part of the equation, not the entire formula.

The speaking industry is a business. It requires a business plan and marketing strategy like any other venture. I recently partnered with my friend and fellow speaker Gary Barnes to launch Speaker Mastery Bootcamp, a three-day, hands-on event and one of the most comprehensive speaker training programs for the price. It is a speaker business in a box and covers everything from beginning to end. We offer and deliver more.

You will never get a second chance to make a great first impression, especially in the speaking industry. Gary and I wanted to give emerging speakers a chance to take the stage, and the Bootcamp allowed us to show them the ropes. The course helped attendees build a sustainable speaking business.

We addressed the elephant in the room early on. That’s right, money. Speaking is not a business if you can’t monetize it. Gary and I have leveraged stages to amplify our voices and showcase our expertise to garner more business. It’s a fundamental subject many coaching programs fail to address.

Co-facilitating that workshop was one of the highlights of the year for me. Gary and I have spoken on each other’s stages but hadn’t collaborated before. It was nice for guests to see our differences and how we came together and pooled our resources and intellectual properties. Attendees couldn’t believe our chemistry or that it was our first event together.

While participants were shocked, I always knew it would be successful because our values are in alignment. The event ensured attendees got maximum value for their time and investment.

The Speaker Mastery Bootcamp is one of the most comprehensive training programs available. As an attendee, you can discover how to:

Develop your signature opening that captures immediate attention

Identify your signature story and allow your audience to connect with you

and allow your audience to connect with you Dress for success

Become a sought-after speaker and get re-booked

and get re-booked Be a compelling storyteller to be remembered

to be remembered Separate and elevate from other speakers in a positive way

from other speakers in a positive way Apply for a TEDx Talk

Sell from the stage without being salesy

from the stage without being salesy Market your speaking in unique ways

your speaking in unique ways Magnetize your audience

Guests will receive media and interview training to maximize podcast, TV and radio opportunities. They’ll also walk away with professional headshots and stage photos that will help them elevate their brand and propel their speaking business.

The Speaker Mastery Bootcamp was a life-changing and transformative experience for every speaker in the room. Attendees came in as strangers, became friends, and are now part of the Speaker Mastery Bootcamp family.

If you want to become a speaker or are eager to take your speaker business to the next level, join us October 7-9 in Denver, Colorado, for the next Speaker Mastery Bootcamp. Seating is limited to maximize engagement, connections, and stage and TV time.

For more information, go to www.speakermasterybootcamp.com. Your stage and legacy await!