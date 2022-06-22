5 Questions to Ask Yourself During a Mid-Year Check-In

It’s hard to believe we’re already halfway through 2022. It seems like just yesterday we were ringing in the New Year and setting our annual goals. Now, it’s time to check in as we reach the mid-year checkpoint. I don’t know about you, but these calendar milestones usually come accompanied by fear and anxiety.

I wonder whether I’ve made enough progress on my resolutions, feel satisfied with my growth, and if there’s anything I can do to improve how I show up for the remainder of the year.

There’s still time to make 2022 an amazing year. Below are five questions to ask yourself during a mid-year check-in.

Are my New Year resolutions still relevant?

A lot can happen in one year. Our unique experiences help us learn, grow, and change, often shifting our priorities and objectives. If you created a list of New Year’s resolutions at the beginning of 2022 and still have them handy, a mid-year check-in is a great time to assess each goal and adjust as needed. Go ahead. No one is judging.

What are my top three highlights from the year so far?

It’s hard to set expectations for the remainder of the year if you’re not aware of everything you’ve already experienced. As busy individuals, we rarely pause to celebrate meaningful moments. Consider all that 2022 has already afforded you. Think about any special trips, unique experiences, or special accolades. No highlight is too big or small to deserve some recognition.

Am I satisfied with my personal and professional life?

A mid-year check-in is a perfect time to evaluate your overall satisfaction in life. We’re often too busy cruising through life to realize if we’re enjoying the journey. Take some time to slow down and assess the first six months of the year. If you’re not fulfilled with your current situation, ask yourself what you can do to improve it.

What was my biggest miss of the year, and what did I learn from it?

It takes a lot of courage to admit your mistakes. It takes even more courage to sit with those memories to uncover the lesson within the experience. These moments, while not always fun to re-live, are often some of the best learning opportunities. The outcome might not have been what you bargained for, but you walked away with valuable life lessons.

What is the one thing I would like to achieve by the end of the year?

I’m sure you have a long list of goals you hope to reach by the end of the year. We all do. While I usually encourage high optimism, setting realistic expectations can be more effective when completing a mid-year check-in. Narrowing your list to one single goal will help you laser focus and increase your chances of meeting your objective.