Slow seasons are inevitable for most companies, especially small businesses and startups. While seasonal businesses tend to take the biggest hit, businesses in every industry experience slow sales periods throughout the year.

Whether it’s the post-holiday lull or the typical summer slump, businesses can often anticipate this dreaded time based on previous sales trends. Don’t worry, slow seasons are normal, even for the biggest brands. Fortunately, you can turn these challenges into opportunities by using the extra time to your advantage.

Just because your sales are low doesn’t mean your energy has to be. Below are four simple ways to make the most of your business’s slow season.

Solidify your marketing strategy

For many businesses, sales take priority over strategy, and we can’t blame them. Companies rely on that income to keep the business afloat. If your business doesn’t have a marketing strategy or has one that hasn’t been reviewed or updated in years, leverage the slow season to make this project a priority.

A strong marketing strategy can help you set clear goals and objectives for your business, often leading to increased brand awareness, sales, and customer retention.

Test new tactics

If you’ve been contemplating new ideas to grow your business but are worried about how your customers will respond, try testing. A test market allows your business to discover a consumer response to a product, service, or campaign by releasing it to a limited group before committing to a public launch.

Having the extra time and energy of a slow season will allow you to explore your ideas and evaluate the results of your tests to strategically prepare for the busier seasons ahead.

Sharpen your skills

Successful business owners understand that to maintain the momentum they must continue to learn new skills, tools, and secrets to the ever-changing business world. In-person conferences allow you to step out of your comfort zone and learn alongside like-minded leaders. If webinars are more your style, you can find thousands of options tailored to your skill level and needs.

Connect with your community

Networking is one of the best strategies for small business success. Cultivating strong connections can open doors, create new opportunities, and authentically increase brand awareness. Your network becomes your group of cheerleaders, advocates, and coaches that’ll help you flourish as a person and business owner.

Use some slow season downtime to connect with fellow business owners at local networking events often hosted by your local chamber of commerce, small business associations, your local library, and more.