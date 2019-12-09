How to Get Through a Slow Season in Business

Like with any season in life, there are ups and downs, good and bad, fast and slow. No matter how much we try to avoid tough times, they happen to all of us, and they’re moments we should learn, adapt, and grow from.

Whether you’re a new entrepreneur learning to navigate the ever-changing times in business, or a business owner trying to keep yourself busy through another slow season, there are steps we can all take to make the best of these periods. One thing you should know is that you’re not alone. Millions of businesses around the world deal with slow seasons as much (if not more) as they deal with peak seasons.

Below are some tips to help you get through a slow season in business.

Identify the source

To learn from your failures, you have to understand where you can improve. Most mistakes leave a trail, so follow those bread crumbs until you get to the leading source of why you’re in the position you’re in. This can mean anything from bad marketing, which is fixable, to a slow sales summer month, which a lot of businesses don’t have control over. Once you identify your source you can take small steps to tackle your problem.

Shift the seasons

Summer is a very common slow season for many businesses. Unless you’re a water park keeping people cool during the scorching heat, you’re probably one of the millions of struggling businesses to stay afloat. This is why it’s so important to shift the seasons. While it might be summer where you’re from, the season looks a lot different for someone on the other side of the world. Shift your season to market to a different audience during these seasons.

Create consistent content

A slow season usually translates to more availability in your schedule. Use this to your advantage and do things you usually put off during peak seasons. Staying top of mind for consumers is key to ensuring you get the sale when they’re ready to buy. Create valuable content without expecting anything and return and you’ll soon see customers that are ready to invest with you.

Plan and prepare for busy months

They say if you fail to plan you plan to fail, and that’s fairly accurate. To make the most out of your high performing months you have to be ready to tackle them. Use your extra time during the slow season to create a game plan and prepare for your peak season. This can mean anything from planning content, stocking up on supplies, or look into hiring help for that busy period.

Reconnect with your purpose

It’s easy to disconnect from your purpose behind starting your business when things aren’t looking up. That’s why it’s so important to keep your purpose and mission as a constant reminder of why you’re doing what you’re doing. Take some time to reconnect with your feelings are rekindle your love for your work. This can be anything from a solo coffee date, road trip, or staycation. Whatever you do, just remember to be honest with yourself and don’t hold anything back.