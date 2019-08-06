Chicken Soup for the Soul Author Jack Canfield Visits SmartFem Studios

It’s not every day you get to sit down for an interview with one of your biggest idols. SmartFem Founder and CEO, Lea Woodford made her dream a reality recently when she had the opportunity to interview New York Times Best Selling Author and Co-Creator of the Chicken Soup for the Soul empire, Jack Canfield.

For Lea, the book was more than just another read. The book made an impact when she was going through some of the toughest challenges of her life. Today, Lea has achieved one of her lifelong dreams to meet and interview the man behind her comeback and success.

During the sit-down interview, Lea and Jack touched on everything from fear, persistence, action, and entrepreneurship. All topics he has become a true expert on. Jack has dedicated his career to helping others discover and live their life’s purpose.

“I believe that everyone is born with an inborn purpose that you’re here to manifest in life,” said Jack.

The energy, liveliness, and spirit in the room were just as magical as the topics discussed during the interview. As Lea’s mentee and admirer, it was a true honor and privilege to witness the magic happening in the SmartFem studio.

Lea’s advice for making this happen? Get your ASK in gear. A casual conversation with her husband about her dream guest led to connections, introductions, and eventually, a powerful interview with one of her greatest heroes.

The interview ended with laughter, hugs, and Lea’s own signed copy of the book that changed her life. The empowering episode will be available soon on Amazon Prime.