Fun Ways to Keep Kids Entertained During Holiday Break

One of my fondest memories as a kid was school breaks. I loved ending the semester with a class party, and then knowing I would have weeks to sleep in, relax, and most importantly, have fun. Now, as a parent, these holiday breaks are a bit more stressful, as I’m the one that has to keep my daughter entertained for weeks at a time.

Scheduled parties, family gatherings, and holiday celebrations will keep your family entertained some days. However, your kids will likely still expect to have some fun activities planned during their weeks off of school. Below are 10 fun ways to keep kids entertained during the holiday break.

Bake holiday treats

If you have a little baker enthusiast in your family, this is the perfect activity to keep your family busy. A bonus is the warm, sweet, and delicious treats you’ll all be able to enjoy at the end of your session.

Host a movie marathon

If your kids are willing to sit around for hours at a time, a movie marathon can keep them entertained while allowing you to relax along with them. Don’t forget the snacks!

Volunteer

The holidays are all about giving, and there’s no better way to give back to your community than by volunteering. Food banks, shelters, and other nonprofit organizations need volunteers who are willing to step up and invite children as young as 10 years old to participate.

Read out loud

Don’t let your kids forget all that they’ve learned this school year. Host some read-out-loud sessions and make it a fun activity.

Visit local attractions

The holidays offer amazing weather across the country. This is a great opportunity to visit your local zoo, aquarium, or amusement park.

Go for a hike

If you’re not snowed in and the weather is tolerable, going for a hike can offer your family an opportunity to get outdoors, do some exercise, and find some bonding time.

Create New Year’s resolutions

One of my favorite things to do during the holiday break is creating New Year’s resolutions. They can include everything from personal goals to family vacations, and more.

Declutter

Organizing and decluttering is a lot more fun when the whole family is involved. Find a few areas of the home that need to be decluttered, play some fun tunes, and get to work.

Host a yard sale

Before you drop off all your unused items at your local thrift store, consider hosting a yard sale. Not only can you make some extra cash, but this would be a great opportunity to teach your kids about money and resourcefulness.

Bedroom makeovers

If your child has outgrown their bedroom décor, the holiday break can be a great time to plan a makeover. Not only will your child be entertained, but you’ll also get to cross off a major project from your to-do list. Win-win!