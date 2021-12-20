A career pivot is exactly what you would imagine it to mean. It’s taking the things that are working in your career and making intentional shifts in a new, but often related direction. While career pivots have been a thing for some time, they’re becoming more well-known during the pandemic.

I don’t know about you, but the last two years have opened my eyes to the importance of time and what we do with it. We spend the majority of our days at our jobs, so they should bring us joy, fulfillment, and of course, the right compensation.

If you’re looking to make a meaningful shift in your career, there are some things you should do before submitting your resignation. Below are five steps to a successful career pivot.

Evaluate your situation

Everyone’s work situation is different, so it’s important that, in addition to evaluating the job market, you evaluate your personal situation as well. Take some time to discover what it is that you want while also making note of all the things you don’t.

Plan your strategy

Are you looking to make a career shift in the next month or the next year? Understanding your timeline and your resources is critical. Make sure you give at least two weeks’ notice at your current job while maintaining communication at your new opportunity.

Leverage your network

If you have a strong network, this is probably the best time to reach out to a few select individuals. When it comes to career pivots, knowing the right people at the right companies can mean more than your experience. Start reaching out to a handful of individuals as soon as you have a clear idea of what you want to do. You never know, they might be key to you discovering exactly what your next career move should be.

Spotlight relevant experience

Career pivots can be difficult for some job seekers, as previous experience can sometimes have nothing to do with the new profession you’re interested in. When it comes to your resume, I have some good news, there are always relevant experiences to spotlight. Whether it’s common phrases like communication or project management. Take the time to find the overlap between your current job and your dream job. You’ll be surprised how much of your experience can transition with you.

Embrace change

If you’re serious about a career pivot, the most critical step in your journey is embracing change. While you might be excited to start something new, it’s also important that you realize that things will not be the same (for better or worse). Embrace it and you’ll be able to seamlessly transition into your new role and opportunity.