A new year is always a great opportunity for a fresh start. Whether you’re hoping to land a new job, find a romantic partner, or boost your social life, your personal style can help you meet your personal and professional goals in 2022.

Fashion can often be intimidating, but discovering your personal style doesn’t have to be. Below are five steps to new confidence and style in 2022.

Identify your style

Before you step foot in a department store, donate your unused clothes to a thrift store, or begin layering every piece of clothing you own to try to create an outfit, you must take the time to identify your style. You don’t have to be a personal stylist to do this. Simply keep your end goal in mind and how you want to look when you get there. Pinterest is a great place to start.

Clean out the clutter

Once you’ve identified your style, it’s time to clean out the clutter and get rid of anything that doesn’t match it. If you’re going for a professional look but all you have in your closet are sweatpants and hoodies, you have some work to do. This doesn’t mean that you get rid of everything, but it does mean you make ample room for all those professional pieces missing from your wardrobe.

Shop for new pieces

When you’re done cleaning your closet and clearing the clutter, it’s time to go shopping for all those missing pieces. Take inventory of what you already have and all the items still missing. Make a shopping list with detailed items, including color, style, and size of items, this will help you ensure that you shop intentionally and don’t veer off course.

Build new outfits

Now that your wardrobe is stocked with the essentials, it’s time to start building new outfits. Go back to your Pinterest board and begin to put things together with that as an inspiration. Experimenting is critical when it comes to style, so don’t be afraid to take a risk.

Don’t over-think it

There’s no right or wrong way to build confidence and establish your personal style, so the most important thing to remember is to not over-think it. Confidence and style are in the eye of the beholder, so it’s up to you to decide if something is for you.