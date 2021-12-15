10 Reflection Questions to Ask Yourself before 2021 Ends

With 2022 just around the corner, many of us are eager to ring in the new year and celebrate another trip around the sun. 2021 has been full of changes, adaptations, and new opportunities for many of us, so we must take the time to reflect and spend time evaluating those experiences.

As you take the time to slow down and enjoy the holidays with family and friends, don’t forget to reflect on the last 12 months and all that they meant to you. Below are ten reflection questions to ask yourself before 2021 ends.

What am I most proud of this year?

While we often dwell on the negative and tough times, rejoicing in what we’re most proud of is much more beneficial. Think back on the last 12 months and write down what you’re most proud of this year, you’ll be surprised how many memories come to mind.

What was my biggest career accomplishment this year?

When it comes to your job or business, what has been your biggest accomplishment in 2021? Did you hit a revenue milestone, meet all your goals, or expand your department? No accomplishment is too small to be celebrated during your year-end reflections.

What challenges did I overcome this year?

No year is complete without its fair share of challenges. You’ve likely overcome a lot this year, and you must remember them so you can acknowledge how far you’ve come.

What would I do differently if I could?

There’s no such thing as time travel, but for the sake of your year-end reflection exercise, take a trip down memory lane and pick something that you wish you would have done differently. Although you can’t change the past, this question can help reshape your future.

What am I most thankful for this year?

Practicing gratitude is important all year long, but when it comes to a year-end reflection, it can help bring perspective to all that you have and are blessed with.

How did I grow as a person this year?

You likely don’t give yourself as much credit as you should throughout the year, that’s why this question is so important. We’ve all experienced some sort of growth in 2021, what was yours?

What energized me the most this year?

Your response to this question can help you identify qualities or experiences that you can look for moving forward? Whether it was your family, your boss, or your goals, identifying what energized you can help keep the momentum going.

What drained me the most this year?

Similar to the question above, your answer to this question can help enlighten you as you make plans, goals, or resolutions moving forward. If there’s something (or someone) draining you and you can do something to change it (new job, new relationship, new outlooks), then it might be time to look into that.

What is my biggest memory this year?

When you look back at 2021, what has been your biggest memory? Was it your trip abroad, your promotion at work, or your child’s graduation? Relishing these memories can help keep them fresh in your brain to ensure you carry them with you for years to come.

What is the best thing that happened to me this year?

A New Year is all about celebration, and what better way to celebrate than by rejoicing in your favorite part of the year. The responses to this question, like all of the above, are relative because ‘best’ is all in the eye of the beholder.

Happy New Year!