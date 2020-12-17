End the Year on a High Note with These Simple Tips

As 2020 comes to an end (finally), it’s the perfect opportunity to take a breath and be intentional about ending the year on a high note. Of course, this year was filled with change, fear, and a lot of uncertainty. For a lot of us, the end of this unprecedented year is a sign of hope and new beginnings.

If you’re looking to end 2020 on a good note and make the best of your last weeks of the year before starting the new one, there are a few ways to do it. Below are four simple tips to help you end the year on a high note.

Reflect on shortcomings

Failures. This year was full of them. For most of us, completing our goals was nearly impossible. From business closures to cancelations, 2020 was nothing short of a troubling year. While it can be hard to sit down and relive those disappointments, it’s a great opportunity to find excitement for the year ahead. Of course, we don’t know exactly how 2021 will play out, but at least now we know what we can prepare for it.

Celebrate your wins

I’m a huge fan of celebrating our wins. In reality, we don’t do it enough. We barely finish achieving a goal when we’re already working towards the next one. We rarely enjoy and celebrate our wins, so this year I challenge you to do it. Carve out some time before the New Year and journal all the things you’re proud of accomplishing during such a turbulent year.

Set SMART goals

Nothing gets me more excited for the future than setting goals. I love a good challenge, and having something to work towards is a great motivator for me. If you haven’t done so already, take the time to set some goals that’ll help you build momentum for the year ahead. This is a simple and effective way to end the year on a high note.

Slow down

With so many of us working and learning from home, our personal and professional lives have blended in ways we never thought possible. For me, I find myself going from the bed to the computer, to the kitchen, and repeating that cycle over and over again, day after day. Get yourself out of that hamster wheel, and don’t forget to live. There’s nothing like being present to remind you of how good life is.