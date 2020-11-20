2020 has been nothing like we all imagined it would be. For many of us, 2020 has been a year of trials, tribulations, and endless changes. As many of us struggle with the daily challenges of the pandemic, our goals took a backseat to more pressing issues. I don’t blame you. I did the same.

It’s never too late to revisit your goals. Looking over your list at the end of the year is a great way to check in on how you did over the last 12 months. Below are four tips on what to do with your missed 2020 goals before the year ends.

Give yourself grace

Before you move forward with your missed 2020 goals, it’s important to remind ourselves about the importance of grace. 2020 has not been an easy year. People have lost their jobs, their mental health, and their lives. Before you start to feel bad for yourself, take some deep breaths and think about all you’ve endured this last year. You’re still here, and that’s already a great milestone. Celebrate it.

Decide which goals are still relevant

We’re not the same individuals we were nine months ago, so we can’t expect our goals to be either. For many of us, our priorities have changed, our lifestyle has changed, and what was once important is no longer relevant. As you go through your list of 2020 goals, decide which goals are still meaningful and relevant to you. These should be goals that still energize and motivate you as you move forward with the rest of 2020 and beyond.

Once you decide which goals are still relevant, let the rest go. There’s no point in holding onto an idea of what you thought your life should be. You’re a new person, and your goals should reflect that.

Create a new timeline

2020 seemed to have slipped through our fingers. With only one month left in the year, it can be overwhelming to think about completing your goals in such a short window. The good news is that you don’t have to. Who said 2020 goals had to be completed in 2020? Allow yourself to create a new timeline that works for you and your ambitions.

If that means your 2020 goals will be carried into 2021, that’s OK. The idea here is to reimagine your goals and what they can do for you. If you decided these goals are still relevant, then they’re important enough to carry them with you into the new year.

Take the first step

Making the first move always seems like the most challenging step in the process. Whether this means you book the flight, make the phone call, or apply for that job, taking the first step opens the door to possibilities. It creates a domino effect that can eventually lead you to reach your goal. Yes, it’s hard to overcome the fear that comes with the first step, but once you do it, you’ll be so glad and relieved you did.