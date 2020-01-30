Why Giving Yourself Grace is Crucial as an Entrepreneur

“Thinking about starting a small business? Assume everything will cost twice as much and take twice as long as you think it will.” – Dave Ramsey

I can’t think of a better quote to sum up the life of an entrepreneur than the one above. It seems like no matter how well you plan and research, everything in business takes longer and costs more than initially expected.

Since launching my business two years ago, I’ve struggled with the fact that success didn’t come as soon as I hoped it would. To say that I had a different idea of what entrepreneurism would be is an understatement. I thought I would be farther along and have profited a lot more than I have so far.

While I’m not where I’d like to be, I’m a lot farther than I was. Over the last two years, learning to give myself grace has been one of the biggest challenges to overcome. As a mom, wife, and business owner, I’m my own worst critic, and it can often take its toll on my self-esteem.

Giving yourself grace has countless benefits. Below are a few reasons why you need to start giving yourself grace as an entrepreneur.

You give yourself permission

We often forget that we’re in charge of our own lives. We don’t need anyone else’s permission to take a break or try again. By giving yourself grace, you permit yourself to do whatever you deem necessary to move on. Whether you’re ready to move on from a project or want to extend the deadline, grace allows you to give yourself the breathing room you deserve.

You boost your self-esteem

It’s no secret that most of us are way too hard on ourselves. We overthink, overanalyze, and over-criticize our actions, which often lead us on a downward spiral of negative thinking. When you give yourself grace, you leave room to celebrate your wins and see how far you’ve come.

You let go of expectations

While setting goals can be a powerful method to reach success, we must also learn to let go of expectations when we need too. Yes, goals are a great way to build a blueprint, but things don’t always go as we plan. Giving yourself grace means allowing yourself to let go of expectations when they’re no longer serving you. Whether you’re planning on changing your path or changing your vision, letting go of expectations gives you room to journey in the right direction.