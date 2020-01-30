Here’s Why You Should Be Flying by Private Jet

You don’t have to be a rock star to travel like one. Overbooked flights, long TSA lines, and inconvenient layovers are a thing of the past thanks to private air travel. Whether you’re traveling for work, family vacation, or a solo exploration, there are many benefits to flying by private jet charter.

I had the pleasure to sit with Paul Woodford and Chuck Lapmardo in the Elite Flight Jets office to talk about the advantages of traveling by private aircraft. The business partners have more than 85 years of combined experience in flying and have grown their jet charter business to become the fastest-growing of its kind in Scottsdale, Arizona.

It’s that impressive experience and their growing frustrations with commercial airlines that inspired Chuck and Paul to create a jet company that would change the way people travel. The duo took their experience in the airline industry and combined their strengths to provide convenience, comfort, and luxury in a market that often fails to do so.

Choosing to fly private comes with countless advantages, and many travelers are making the switch. Below are nine top benefits of flying by private jet.

Experience convenience

Take the stress and hassle out of flying by experiencing the convenience of flying by private aircraft. Forget about checking and lugging baggage and arriving two hours before your flight. When you choose to fly private, you’re the star of the show. You’ll experience luxury every step of the way.

Time is money

For many travelers, time is very valuable. In most instances, the time saved is often worth the cost of the charter. Flying by private jet allows travelers to save money by not having to wait in long lines, waste time in terminals, and be on an airline schedule.

“It’s not as expensive to fly charter as everybody thinks,” said Chuck.

Reach remote locations

“There are 10 times more airports in the United States that are available by private aircraft than by commercial aircraft,” said Paul.

Out of the 5,170 airports open to the general public in the United States, only 503 of them serve commercial flights. This means many travelers need to travel by car to get to their final destination. Fortunately, private jets can access those smaller airports to get you exactly where you need to go.

Skip the hotel stay

Because private jets save you time and avoid scheduling conflicts, you’re able to visit multiple cities in one trip. This helps save time and unnecessary overnight stays at hotels. Make the most of your day and trip by choosing to fly by private jet.

Forget about long TSA lines

TSA wait times and screenings can be an unpredictable experience. It requires preparation and a lot of patience. The hassle of hauling your luggage through a busy airport to a TSA checkpoint is a thing of the past. Forget about having to put your liquids in a 3-ounce bag when flying a private jet charter.

Board directly onto the aircraft

Priority boarding takes on new meaning when you choose to travel by private jet. You’ll be able to be driven straight up to your plane by car and board directly onto your aircraft. Don’t worry about your luggage, a team member will take it out of the car for you. No more hauling your bags through a boarding bridge.

Relax in privacy

Privacy is one of the biggest benefits of flying by private jet. Flying commercial often means giving up your personal space. Whether you’re making an important business trip alone or traveling with your entire family for vacation, private jets offer personal space. Forget about strangers around you and your belongings.

Enjoy your furry friends

Traveling with pets can often be a stressful experience. After all, no one likes the idea of their pet spending a long flight inside the cargo. When flying on a private jet, your furry friends can join you throughout the journey. They can sit alongside you and your guests as you travel in luxury.

Freedom and flexibility

Traveling on an airline schedule is never fun. The inconvenience of finding flights that fit your timeline seamlessly is nearly impossible. This often leads to long layovers, overnight hotel stays, and extra fees. Flying by private jet allows you to stay on schedule and build a timeline that fits your specific needs.

If private air travel seems too good to be true, it’s not. Every day, businesses, families, and travelers choose to make the switch to take advantage of all the features. Flying by private jet can save you time, money, and energy during your journey.

For travelers flying by private jet for the first time, expect to be amazed. Everything you’ve hated about commercial aircraft is now a thing of the past. Long TSA lines, security checkpoints, and crowded flights are now a thing of the past. Prepare to relax, destress, and enjoy a luxurious experience you can never go back from.

If you’re looking to make the switch but don’t know where to start, Elite Flight Jets offers a high level of integrity, security, and customer service to make your journey a breeze. Their growing hangar, team, and amount of jets allow them to serve the emerging community of private flyers looking to up- level their travel.

Chuck and Paul have combined their passion for aviation and business to create an aircraft management company that benefits travelers, pilots, and jet owners in Scottsdale, Arizona. In addition to the jet charter service, they also help manage the maintenance, storage, training, and hiring process, which can often be overwhelming to jet owners.

