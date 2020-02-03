How to Add More Spring Color to Your Wardrobe

I’ve never been a big fan of Groundhog Day, mostly because I never really understood the meaning of the nationally recognized holiday. I’ve also never been a big fan of winter, which is why I had a special interest in whether or not spring would be here soon.

According to many sources online, Punxsutawney Phil saw no shadow this past Groundhog Day, which predicts early spring this year.

I love Spring. I love the changes it brings to the weather, the environment, and my wardrobe. I have to admit, I’m not a big fan of bold colors, however, there’s something about spring that brings out the colorful side in me. I love adding subtle touches of color without having to compromise my style or wardrobe.

Below are easy ways to add more spring color to your wardrobe this season.

Start with subtle shades

When we think of adding color to our wardrobe, we often think about bright shades that make no sense with our current style. Fortunately, that’s not the case here. There are many ways to incorporate more color into your wardrobe. One of the ways to do it is by adding subtle shades of your favorite colors.

Instead of neon pinks, yellows, or greens, think of baby pinks, mustard yellows, and hunter greens. By redefining what color means in fashion, you’ll be less intimidating by making changes during transitioning seasons.

Add accessories

You don’t have to revamp your entire wardrobe to add more color and personality to your style. Adding accessories to your look is an easy and affordable way to add color without having to commit to pricey clothes. Small and simple accessories like belts and hairpins can add dimension and character to your outfit without compromising your style.

Buy a bold bag

Handbags are one of my favorite accessories to invest in because they can last a lifetime. Unlike clothes and shoes, when taken care of, handbags can withstand the test of time. When hunting for a bag for spring, stick to neutral tones that can transition throughout the seasons.

I love a bold mustard bag because it’ll never go out of style. It’s bold enough to be styled through spring and summer, yet subtle enough to go with darker tones through fall and winter.

Match in monochromatic

One of the most intimidating things about adding more color to your wardrobe is having to style pieces together. This can be challenging if you’re used to always wearing the same three colors. An easy way to overcome this fear is by trying a monochromatic style.

This means that you wear the same color throughout your outfit. Not only is this a trendy look, but it makes it so easy to put colors together. You’ll be effortlessly chic in your matching pieces.