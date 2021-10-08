About a week ago, I experienced what felt like the first day of fall. There was a breeze in the air, and the temperature was just low enough to put down the car windows and enjoy the fresh air. While I love summer and the warm months, there’s something special about the crisp air, early nights, and spending time outdoors with your family.

I don’t know about you, but I can’t wait to spend the next few months outdoors with my favorite people. Below are five family activities to enjoy the fall weather.

Take a road trip

I love taking road trips, especially when it’s not 100 degrees outside and you can enjoy the cool weather and scenery stops. In Arizona, we are blessed to have access to some amazing downs and special cities within a few hours. I’m sure wherever you are, you have something similar to enjoy. This fall, make an effort to plan a short (or long) road trip and experience the many things you state has to offer.

Pick your produce

If you’re never picked your produce along your family, especially your kids, you’re truly missing out. It’s an amazing experience witnessing children realize where fruits and vegetables come from and then becoming engaged in the entire process. Whether you pick your own pumpkin or your own apples, this is a fun activity your family can enjoy, both at the farm and later on in the kitchen.

Go for a hike

I must admit, as an Arizonan, I don’t take advantage of the hiking hotspots as much as I can. I’m either too lazy, too busy, or a shameful mix of both. Regardless, this year, I want to make it a habit to get out and hike at least a few times a month. While the hike is tough, I’ve never finished one without feeling proud and accomplished. Plus, kids love it too!

Attend a fall festival

While not all events are back to running like they were pre-pandemic, many outdoor festivals are returning this year. If your local fall festival is one of them and you feel comfortable attending, I highly recommend you do. Not only do you get to enjoy an outdoor event with your family, but you also impact many small businesses in the process. Whether it’s the food booths, the game booths, or the hayride, your attendance makes a difference.

Build a bonfire

If you’re looking for a low-maintenance activity to enjoy your family’s company without leaving your house, then a bonfire is a great idea. It’s a great way to make the best of the resources at your disposal, enjoy a warm snack (smores, anyone?), and indulge in some quality family conversations. Just make sure to be safe and put the fire out afterward. Safety first!