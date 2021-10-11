Do these Five Things Before Impulsively Quitting Your Job

The great resignation is in full swing, and millions of Americans have already quit their jobs for better pay, benefits, and culture. You can’t blame these millions of individuals. The pandemic has made all of us reevaluate our lives and what we give our time to. We spend a big part of our lives at work, we should spend it doing something we enjoy doing, and if not, leave for something better.

If you’ve been contemplating leaving your job for a better opportunity, there are a few things you should add to your to-do list. Below are five things you should do before impulsively quitting your job.

Plan your next move

It’s easy to make impulsive decisions when you’re unhappy. However, when it comes to your job, it’s important to have a plan before you walk away. Ask yourself what you’ll be doing when you don’t have the day-to-day responsibilities. If you’re not ready to leap just yet, use the time as an opportunity to plan and set yourself up for success.

Draft your ideal job description

While you’re making note of everything you don’t like about your current job, take some time to identify what you would love in your new role. Whether it’s flexibility, creative freedom, increased pay, or better benefits, draft your ideal job description and use it as a tool during your job hunt.

Document your achievements

It’s hard to think about all the things you’ve accomplished when you’re miserable in your current role. However, it’s important to give yourself credit for what you’ve achieved during your time at your company. No achievement is too small, and all these items can help you beef up your resume for your next opportunities.

Set your successor up for success

Before abruptly quitting your job, take some time to organize your assignments, notes, and helpful items for the people that will pick up where you left off. Of course, the last thing you want to do when quitting your job is to do even more work, but it’s the responsible thing to do. Plus, it’ll end things on better terms with your team and leadership. This is essential if you’re hoping to score a letter of recommendation in the future.

Review your budget (and savings)

Although it can be tempting to quit when you’re in a low state at your current job, you must consider your finances before doing so. If you were to walk away right now, would you be able to sustain yourself until you secure a new role? If the answer is no, then it might be wise to reconsider your exit strategy, at least until you have the finances to support your decision.