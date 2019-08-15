How Quitting My Job Made Me a Better Mom

It’s been nearly two years since I hit send on my resignation email from my last corporate job, and so much has changed since then. I’ve had business breakdowns and breakthroughs, all leading me to where I am today.

While quitting my job two years ago was one of the scariest things I’ve ever done, it’s also been one of the most rewarding. Leaving a secure job and paycheck has ultimately made me a better mom, here’s how.

I’m happier

I believe that one of the keys to happiness is personal fulfillment. While money and stature can bring temporary happiness, fulfillment attracts long-term joy. That’s what following my passion has done for me. While I can’t say I’m happy 100 percent of the time, I find myself more joyful than I’ve ever been.

This person happiness quickly became evident in my home. I wasn’t as irritated, anxious, or short-tempered as I was while working my 9 to 5. It’s important to remember that your mood affects those around you.

I’m patient

Not all the time, but more than I’ve ever been. Being an entrepreneur means spending a lot of time alone and with my thoughts. This has taught me self-awareness which in turn has helped with my patience.

While I still have a long way to go, I am the best mom I can be at the moment, and having that opportunity is priceless.

I’m present

Since becoming a mom, I’ve realized time is our most valuable asset. What’s the point of having it all if you have no time to enjoy your life? Becoming an entrepreneur and being in charge of my own time has given me the liberty to be present with my family.

This means I can work as much as I want and take time off as needed. Over the last two years, I’ve traveled more than I ever thought was possible. Something I wouldn’t have been able to do with restricted pay and PTO.