Five Affordable Ways to Celebrate Galantine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and if you’re looking for a way to distract you from the holiday, Galentine’s Day is the perfect excuse to have fun with your friends.

Galentine’s Day is the unofficial holiday for besties to celebrate their friendships. This is your opportunity to rejoice with your favorite ladies and enjoy some well-deserved time together. If you’re ready for some alone time with your gals, then mark your calendars for February 13th.

Below are five affordable ways to celebrate Galentine’s Day with your besties.

Brunch with your besties

There’s nothing more comforting than sharing a meal with your best friends. This Galentine’s Day, reserve a table for you and your closest friends at your favorite brunch spot. Share some food, laughs, and mimosas as you catch up on life.

DIY date

If you and your friends are a bunch of creatives, take this opportunity to organize a fun DIY date. Choose from countless projects that everyone would enjoy. Not only will you and your friends be able to connect, but you’ll also have a cool item to go home with.

Potluck party

If you love potlucks as much as I do, then a potluck party is a great choice for a friend festivity. This is a great opportunity for everyone in the group to show off their cooking skills while getting to enjoy delicious foods prepared by everyone else.

Spa sleepover

Who said sleepovers are only for teenagers? Enjoy Galentine’s Day with a comfy and casual night as you enjoy at-home spa treatments with your friends. Set up different stations for manicures, face masks, and more, as you and your gals relax and enjoy the night.

Wine tasting get-together

If you and your favorite ladies are 21 and over, then a wine tasting get-together can be a fun and affordable alternative to wine tasting in Napa. Ask each guest to bring their favorite (and affordable) bottle of wine. If you’re looking to make it over the top, set up a cheese and cracker board to make you feel like you’re really in Napa Valley.