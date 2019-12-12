Easy Ways to Up Your Style and Confidence

Clothes have a lot of power over our lives. It dictates our mood, style, and confidence. It plays a role in our productivity and even our lifestyle choices. It’s also one of the most overlooked aspects of our life. While we all wear clothes, we’re not all making the best of it.

You don’t need to be a celebrity or a millionaire to make style work for you. All you need is an open mind, vision, and clear intentions to make it happen. Below are five easy ways to up your style in confidence without breaking the bank.

Find inspiration

It’s no secret that I’m obsessed with Pinterest. I love using the app to find ideas for outfits, meals, and even home renovations. Pinterest is one of the easiest ways to get inspired. One of the easiest ways to start is by searching keywords for items you already own. For example, search “plaid blazer outfit” and see all the possibilities to build outfits with items already in your closet.

Stop comparing yourself

This tip is more mental than anything, but it’s important to note because comparison kills self-esteem without you even knowing it. If you’re constantly thinking about everything you don’t have or everything your style isn’t, compared to others, you’ll never live up to it. Instead, focus on you and everything you are. We’re all different, and that’s exactly what personal style is anyway.

Don’t save your outfits

I’m constantly surprised by how many people aren’t wearing some amazing pieces in their wardrobes. I often hear the excuse that they’re saving those items for special occasions. I hate to break it to you, but today is a special occasion. Every single day is special and it’s about time you started dressing like it. Stop saving your best outfits for tomorrow and feel like your best self today.

Cleanse your closet

If you’re aware of items that are no longer serving you, it’s time to say goodbye. We don’t often realize it, but those items that we ignore, dread looking at, and no longer fit is taking up valuable space that can be used for items that boost your confidence and help you show up as the best version of yourself. Take some time to clean out those items and make a pit stop at your favorite thrift store to ensure someone else gets use out of your no longer needed items.

Start now

We’re always postponing life-changing events. We’re waiting for Monday, a new month, or the new year. I’m here to tell you that your time is now. Stop waiting for the next season and boost your style and confidence today. All it takes is a small baby step to set off a chain reaction to a completely new lifestyle.