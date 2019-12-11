There are countless benefits to reading. Not only is it entertaining, but it’s good for you too! As a slow reader, I’ve always looked for excuses as to why I can’t finish a book. Since becoming an entrepreneur, reading has become part of my practice to keep learning and keep growing.

Unfortunately, reading is one of the first things to go when life gets busy. That’s why it’s important to set small but tangible goals that can keep you consistent and frequently reading. Below are four reasons why you need to be reading one book per month.

Use it as self-care

When was the last time you took some time for yourself to relax and do what you enjoy? We often think of self-care as something we have to spend a lot of money on or make reservations for. Contrary, self-care can be anything you would consider “you time”. Reading can be easily carved into your schedule to become part of your routine.

Practice mental fitness

Just like we prioritize the physical health, mental health plays a big role in our daily lives. Reading is one of the easiest ways to practice mental health because it challenges your mind to focus and learn. Reading helps your mind stretch and grow to keep up with our consistently changing lives.

Improve your writing

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that reading and writing skills go hand in hand. When you challenge yourself to read more consistently, you’re not only improving your reading skills, you’re improving your writing skills as well. Reading will increase your vocabulary which will translate into your writing. Reading exposes you to a variety of authors and writing styles, allowing you to discover different ways of expressing yourself.

Find some motivation

One of the things I value most in life is growth. If I’m not growing, I feel stuck and unmotivated. That’s why reading has become such an important part of my routines. My favorite genre is self-improvement, which should come at no surprise since I’m always looking for ways to better myself. Reading has become a way for me to learn from some of the world’s best thought leaders in anything from business, personal development, mental health, and more.

If reading is a challenge for you, I would highly recommend audiobooks. You can digest a lot of the information while on the go. It’ll also make the transition into physical books a lot easier.