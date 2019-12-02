How to Create Better Habits for 2020 and Beyond

It’s hard to believe 2020 is just around the corner. We’re not only entering a new year, but we’re starting a new decade. For me, this is an incredible opportunity for growth, improvement, and new beginnings.

If you’re ready to make 2020 your best year (and decade) yet, you have to acknowledge that habits will be your best friends. Whether you’re looking to eat healthier, be kinder, or practice self-love more, habits are key to changing your lifestyle.

Below are four key elements to creating better habits for 2020 and beyond.

Know your why

Understanding your why can help you find clarity and drill down on your intentions for wanting to build a habit in the first place. When you take the time to uncover your why since the beginning, you’ll find that sticking to your practice will be a lot easier and enjoyable.

That’s because we know where our efforts are going and what we’re working so hard for. If you have no idea where to start to discover your why I highly recommend watching Simon Sinek’s TedTalk How Great Leaders Inspire Action. It’ll sure light a fire that’ll lead you to discover your why.

Find your lead domino

One of my biggest takeaways from Gary Keller’s book, The One Thing, was about the importance of finding your lead domino. This task is usually a smaller and simpler task that when accomplished, can make completing other tasks easier.

If you want to live a healthier lifestyle (which is a broad topic), you might want to start with consistent 30-minute workouts. This workout can then help you drink more water, inspire you to eat healthier, and can even help you wake up earlier.

Be consistent

In the past, I’ve heard it only takes about 21days to build a habit. In the best-selling book, The One Thing, I learned that it takes nearly three times that long. 66 days to be exact. This number may seem daunting to many, but it just means that you have to stick to your practice a little longer before it becomes a habit.

They say consistency is key, and I couldn’t agree more. A habit is merely a regular practice. Which means that it’s something you do on a regular routine. Habits can take time to build but can make a positive impact on the rest of your life.

Find accountability partners

I’ve talked about the importance of accountability partners in the past, and that’s because many of us are motivated by outside forces. Humans are often more likely to show up for others before they show up for themselves.

An accountability partner can help keep you motivated, inspired, and on track with your efforts. It’s important to schedule regular check-ins where you’ll be able to monitor progress and talk about takeaways and roadblocks.