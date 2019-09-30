Set Smart Q4 Goals to Start 2020 Successfully

As we near the end of another year, it’s time to reflect on our progress and create a plan to finish the year strong. October marks the end of quarter three and the start of quarter four. If you’re an entrepreneur, business leader, or executive, you understand the importance of finishing the final quarter strong.

Q4 is a great time for business leaders to reflect on how much they’ve accomplished over the last nine months, as well as decide what it is that they still have yet to achieve. If you’re hoping to finish the year strong to start 2020 with momentum and success, it’s time to set some goals.

Below are some tips and tricks to setting smart Q4 goals to start 2020 on the right foot.

Reflect on the first three quarters

There’s no point in setting new goals if you’re not willing to look back on how far you’ve come. Reflecting on your triumphs, disappointments, and challenges of your first nine months of the year are crucial to ensuring you set smart goals to finish the year strong. Take some time to sit and assess your previous goals and progress.

Get outside feedback

If you have a team working for you, this should be an easy task. Ask your employees to give you feedback on how they perceive your first three quarters to have been. If you’re a solopreneur like me, ask peers or colleagues for thoughts and feedback. Once you have a good amount of feedback, use that to help guide you in the right direction as you close off the year.

Be realistic

I know the R in SMART stands for relevant, but I think it’s just as fitting to make them realistic. I’ve found that setting goals that I fail to meet only hurts my confidence instead of helping it. While dreaming big and shooting for the stars is an important part of being a leader, it’s just as important to set realistic expectations and goals.

Find an accountability partner

I’ve talked about the importance of having an accountability partner in the past. I firmly believe that finding someone to set goals can make a dramatic difference in your goal setting and achieving process. Finishing an accountability partner can be beneficial for anyone, but especially us solopreneurs that tend to spend a lot of time by ourselves and in our own heads.

Remember that your goals are specific to you and your needs. Do what feels right for you and your business.

Happy Q4!