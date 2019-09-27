Susanna Liller Reminds Us That We’re All a Heroine



Women are strong, brave, and resilient beings. We also happen to tear ourselves and others down based on outside expectations. It’s time we take our power back to show up as the best version of ourselves.

Award-winning author Susanna Liller has spent the last few decades working with women dealing with insecurities. In this episode of SmartFem’s Between the Lines, Susanna shares her personal tips and tactics for dealing with the negative voices in her head.

To learn more about Susanna Liller her book You Are A Heroine, visit her website at www.SusannaLiller.com.