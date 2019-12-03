If one of your New Year’s Resolutions is to grow, it’s time to step out of your comfort zone. Whether we’d like to admit it or not, growth never came from comfort. We must endure the discomfort and embrace the fear.

Unfortunately for many of us, fear is one of the biggest setbacks. It keeps us from trying new things and stepping into challenging roles. We tend to go about the routines and rhythms of our days without questioning whether we’re challenging our abilities.

Luckily for us, there are a few things that can help us make strides in the right direction. Below are three tips to get you out of your comfort zone more often.

Make a list of benefits

If you have the itch to try something new and get out of your comfort zone it’s for a good reason. Your intuition is trying to tell you something, and it’s time for you to listen. Make a list of all the benefits that can come from trying something new.

Whether it’s accepting a promotion at your job, taking on a new client, or attending a networking event, a lot of good can come from such opportunities. No benefit is too small or off-limits. This list will help you get out of your head and acknowledge what you can gain from taking a chance.

Build a tribe

As a solopreneur, I spend a lot of time by myself. That usually means I tend to get into my head and make assumptions about what could happen. By building a tribe that consists of many personalities, I’m able to get insight from people that know me and my true potential.

These friends won’t let you sit in the sidelines of your comfort zone. These friends will get you out of your head and thriving in challenging situations.

Make yourself accountable

As a self-proclaimed “professional people pleaser”, I discovered that I thrive in situations where others are depending on me. Whether it’s doing a favor for a friend, recording a live TV segment for a local station, or speaking in front of hundreds of women for an event, I always show up for others.

I’ve learned to use this to my advantage and try to immediately agree to the invitation whenever possible. This usually means that no matter what my fearful mind is trying to do to get me out of it, I will show up because that’s the kind of person I am.

Remember that your comfort zone is simply a set of guidelines your mind built to keep you safe. So, if your mind built them, your mind can break them. Be yourself and keep showing up.