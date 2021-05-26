10 Road Trip Essentials for Summer Travel

Summer is here, and with the warm weather come getaways, vacations, and a whole lot of road trips across the country. Road trips have always been one of my favorite ways to travel. There’s something magical about the slower pace, sightseeing, and conversations that just can’t happen any other way.

If you’re planning a road trip this summer, there are some items you just can’t leave home without. Below are ten road trip essentials for summer travel.

Comfortable outfit

There’s nothing worse than sitting in a car for multiple hours at a time than doing so wearing an uncomfortable outfit. While I’m big on style, it’s never at the expense of practicality and comfort. Plus, you can always strike a balance between the two.

Sunglasses

Sunglasses are more than just a style essential, they’re a safety essential as well. If you’re doing any driving during the day (which you likely are), make sure you have sunglasses at arm’s reach.

Multiple payment options

There’s nothing worse than getting to a register and reading a ‘Cash Only’ sign when all you have is a credit card in your wallet. Having multiple payment options can save you a lot of headaches when you’re far away from home.

Phone charger

Keeping your phone charged is essential when taking a road trip. For most of us, our smartphone is our modern-day paper maps, and no road trip is ever complete without one. A car charger or portable charger can be the best solution.

Neck pillow and blanket

No road trip is complete without at least one napper in the car. In mine, it’s usually my daughter, but when I’m not driving, I usually sneak a 30-minute nap in there. A neck pillow and blanket make the not so comfortable seat a lot comfier.

Road trip playlist

I don’t know about you, but I need a good playlist for every part of my life. Whether I’m cleaning, working out, or driving, a fun playlist makes time fly. Take some time before your trip to put something together. Your future self will thank you for it.

Toiletries

No trip is complete without a toiletry bag, but that’s especially true for road trips. Items like hand sanitizer, toilet paper, and lip balm all come in handy when you’re on the road. Make sure to keep it at arm’s reach when taking a road trip.

Snacks

Snacks can help you get through your trip without having to make too many stops. If you’re on a specific diet or have specific dietary restrictions, packing your snacks can make a big difference.

Reusable water bottle

If there’s one thing I can’t travel without it’s my reusable water bottle. One refill can get me from my home in Phoenix to San Diego. It’s a great way to stay hydrated without creating unnecessary waste with plastic bottles.

Small garbage bags

No matter how short the road trip is, it seems like one thing is certain, you will accumulate trash. Keep a bag or small container in your car that can store all your trash until the next stop, or until you reach your destination. This will ensure your car stays clean and clutter-free.