10 Self-Care Gift Ideas Under $50 for Busy Loved Ones

It’s no secret that the word “busy” has become a trend among millennials and entrepreneurs. We’re constantly on the go and moving from project to project. Juggling work, family, and personal life isn’t easy, so it’s important to make life simple and efficient to stay on track.

If you’re looking for gift ideas for busy loved ones this holiday season, look no further. Below are 10 self-care gift ideas under $50 for a busy loved one.

Light Therapy Lamp

I became obsessed with the concept of Circadian Optics since Amber Leong’s appearance on Shark Tank and her feature on this magazine. If your loved one is struggling with winter blues, fatigue, or low energy, this lamp will be a game-changer.

Circadian Optics Luxy Light Therapy Lamp $44.99

Essential Oil Diffuser

I’ve been a fan of my essential oil diffuser since I first purchased it a few years ago. It’s part of my family’s nighttime routine and I couldn’t see my life without it. This would make the perfect gift for that person who can’t seem to slow down. The best part? There are dozens of affordable options for every budget.

Ultimate Aromatherapy Diffuser & Essential Oil Set $39.95

2020 Planner

There’s nothing like a paper planner for the person juggling a million tasks. Planners help stay on deadlines, remember meeting, and keep track of upcoming events. If your busy loved one could use some planning and organizing in their life, this might be the perfect holiday gift.

Passion Planner 2020 Dated Elite Black $30.00

Gratitude Journal

Being constantly on the go can cause you to lose sight of what’s important in life. That’s why I think everyone should have a gratitude journal they check in with daily. Yes, even your busy cousin can make time for gratitude in their busy schedule.

The Five-Minute Journal $22.95

Roll on essential oils

While I love my essential oil diffuser, there are seasons in life when I’m driving from meeting to meeting. This is where a roll-on essential oil comes in handy. You can find an essential oil for almost any symptom. Whether you deal with stress, anxiety, or lack of focus, there’s a roll-on for that.

Rescue Essential Oil Roller Set $19.99

Reusable water bottle

One of the first things to go when we’re busy is our health. We forget to eat, work out, and even drink enough water. Reusable water bottles aren’t only sustainable, but they help keep you hydrated too.

Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Water Bottle $47.95

Reusable tumbler

Staying caffeinated is just as important as staying hydrated for a busy professional. A reusable travel tumbler makes it easy to sip on your favorite drinks while on the go. Don’t worry, the locking flip prevents spills so you’re safe with these.

MiiR Insulated Travel Tumbler $24.95

Coffee or tea

You’re going to need some coffee or tea or refill that travel mug. Help your loved one stock up on their favorite caffeine drink by gifting them a delicious sample set.

Taylors of Harrogate Classic Tea Variety Box $11.49

Portable power bank

Phone calls, emails, and Instagram can drain our phone batteries in hours, and that just won’t cut it for someone constantly on the go. Portable power banks make recharging a breeze.

Portable Charger Power Bank 25800mAh $29.95

Sleep mask

A key to being productive is getting a good night’s sleep. Gift the gift of rest this holiday season with an upgraded version of the classic sleep mask.

MZOO Sleep Eye Mask $16.99