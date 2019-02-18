Get Your Wardrobe Ready for Spring with these Three Easy Steps

With Spring right around the corner, it’s time to give your wardrobe the fresh start it deserves.

Contrary to popular belief, upgrading your style isn’t just for the rich and famous. We all have it within us to take charge of our lives by conquering our closets. If the start of the new year hasn’t gone as expected, take this as a new opportunity to make small changes that can make a big difference in your future.

Spring is the ideal season for style development. It’s early enough in the year to find the motivation needed to get through the process. The weather is also ideal because it’s usually the perfect climate no matter where you’re located. This means you don’t have to invest on too many “off-season” items that can only be used a few months out of the year (i.e., coats for winter, or shorts for the summer).

Prepping your wardrobe for the new season is easier than you might think. Below are three easy steps to get your wardrobe ready for spring.

Clean it out

Before you stock up your closet with the latest trends, you need to get rid of items that no longer serve you. By successfully cleansing your closet of things that you don’t wear, you don’t feel your best in, or no longer fit, you’ll make room for items that will.

Closet cleanouts don’t just clear out closet space, they also help clear out the clutter in your mind, leaving more energy to focus on other daily activities.

Decide on a color palette

Capsule wardrobes became all the rage in 2018 and for good reason. The minimalist approach to getting dressed was proven to make getting ready a breeze. While the entire idea might not be for everyone, something that can be incorporated is a color palette.

In wardrobe terms, a color palette is a range of colors (usually four to five) that can be easily combined with each other to build numerous outfit possibilities. I recommend choosing four neutrals and one accent color to add some fun to your collection.

Shop for missing pieces

Once you’ve cleaned out your closet and found your ideal color palette, it’s time to fill in the blanks. Shopping for missing pieces in your wardrobe is essential to making sure that your closet works with your lifestyle. Make sure to keep your color palette and lifestyle in mind when shopping for those missing pieces.

Remember that your style is exclusive to you, so don’t forget to check in with yourself when going through each step. The end goal of this process is to help you feel and look like the best version of yourself.