Staying Motivated – Set Personal and Professional Goals that Matter

As months pass by, it seems like we can finally see the light at the end of the COVID-19 pandemic tunnel. With vaccines now widely available and restrictions lifting across the country, there’s a sigh of relief by many. As we enter life in this “new normal”, we’re all looking for ways to get motivated and show up as the best version of ourselves.

There’s never a bad time to set goals, but there are optimal times to do it. In my opinion, any time there’s a sense of a ‘new beginning’, it’s a great time to set goals. I don’t know about you, but this feels like one. Below are four tips to set personal and professional goals that matter.

Nail down your “why”

Getting real about your reason behind your goals is essential to creating a plan and sticking to it. Whether you’re setting personal or professional goals, take some time to understand why you’re setting those goals in the first place. Why are these goals meaningful now? Why do these goals take precedence over other goals? Why are these goals worth the extra time and effort?

Set mini goals

While big goals are powerful when looking at the bigger picture, mini goals can make that intimidating process seem a lot more realistic. Think of mini goals as smaller steps to get to the top of the stairwell. Each step, no matter how small, gets you one step closer to meeting that bigger goal.

Overcome resistance

Like negative thoughts, resistance does nothing for you but set you back. It keeps you from accomplishing those goals you know you’re capable of reaching. When you choose to overcome resistance, you’re deciding to take control of your focus and time. It’s as simple as putting your foot down and choosing to not move on until you finish that task. It’s powerful.

Reward yourself

When it comes to goal setting, finding rewards that are just as meaningful as the goals themselves can keep you motivated and on track. We all see rewards differently. While some might see a trip to Hawaii as a reward for meeting a goal, others may be content with a trip to the local ice cream shop. Rewards are relative. The key to having them work for you is finding the ones that are meaningful and impactful.