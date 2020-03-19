How to Overcome Procrastination and Kickstart Your Business Idea

Entrepreneurship comes with many challenges. While the freedom and flexibility of being your own boss are what usually reels people in, it’s also what eventually leads people out. Lack of clarity, deadlines, and management can often lead to unfinished projects and dreams.

Overcoming procrastination takes a lot of discipline, willpower, and motivation, qualities not everyone can fully grasp. If you’re an entrepreneur struggling to overcome procrastination and kickstart your business idea, you’re not alone. Below are five easy steps that can help you tackle the challenge once and for all.

Understand why you’re resisting

I had never heard about resistance until I read the book, The War of Art by Steven Pressfield. In the book, Pressfield talks about how artists, entrepreneurs, and other creatives often struggle to overcome creative barriers. This is a great book if you often find yourself getting distracted and refusing to do the real work. Once you understand that you’re resisting, you’ll be able to recognize as it happens and push yourself to do the work.

Reconnect with your WHY

Most entrepreneurs start their business venture with a strong why. They’re usually passionate about a product, idea, or problem they want to solve. While this is great, that passion and why is often forgotten throughout the journey. Take time to reconnect with your purpose and see how the energy flows back into your business.

Make a list

When I begin to feel overwhelmed, it’s usually because I have too many things going on in my head. I’m thinking about all the things I need to do and how I can’t possibly to it all. When dealing with this internal battle, take the to-do list out of your head and onto a physical list. Whether it’s sticky notes, an app, or a piece of paper, just make the list. You’ll soon realize that your tasks are manageable and within reach.

Just start

One of the biggest roadblocks for entrepreneurs is fear. Whether it’s fear of failure, fear of change, or fear of the unknown, the only way to tackle it is to start. It’s OK to start small, the important thing here is to start. This is where your task list will come in handy. Choose one thing on the list and just get to work.

Delegate your weaknesses

If building a website is one of the tasks you just can’t seem to tackle, it might be time to invest in delegating the task. Not only will it save you time, but it’ll also save you valuable energy you can be spending on the rest of your business. Choose one task from your to-do list to delegate. You’ll soon wish you would have done it sooner.