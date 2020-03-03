Entrepreneurship is hard. Unlike most corporate jobs, you don’t have a manager, team leader, or supervisor looking after your work and progress. You’re on your own, and while the freedom comes with a lot of perks, it also comes with its downfalls. I’ve realized that spending too much time alone and, in your head, can often lead to entrepreneurial ruts.

An entrepreneurial rut can mean different things to different entrepreneurs, but it usually summarizes the feeling of confusion, dissatisfaction, and worry. Whether it’s caused by a slow season in business or an overwhelming change of plans, entrepreneurial ruts can be overwhelming.

If you’re an entrepreneur going through an entrepreneurial rut, don’t be discouraged. It happens to all of us. Fortunately, there are some things you can do to tackle the negative emotions. Below are three ways to get out of an entrepreneurial rut.

Ponder on your progress

Focusing on your past victories and recognizing how far you’ve come can be a game-changer for your mood. It’s a great reminder that you’ve come so far, and you have what it takes to go even further. Start by creating a victory list, which is simply a list of all your wins and victories as an entrepreneur. You’d be surprised how much you’ve already accomplished since being in business.

Write your worries

Journaling is one of the most powerful tools you can use for mental clarity. It helps you get all your thoughts and emotions out of your head and onto paper. Take some time and write your worries. Write anything that’s currently in your mind and has you feeling stuck.

Remember that the key to successful journaling is not holding anything back. Don’t judge yourself. Simply write what’s in your head and heard and watch it all unfold in the paper in front of you.

Choose a challenge

One of the top necessities for our fulfillment is growth. As humans, we want to feel like we’re constantly learning and growing. Make it a habit to constantly challenge yourself. Whether it’s learning a new language, marketing technique, or mastering a new program, accepting challenges can help you keep your mind active and endured.

Having an accountability partner to keep you on track can be helpful. Share your goals and schedule regular check-ins to make sure you’re consistently accepting challenges and aiming for growth.