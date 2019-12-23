There are countless benefits to entrepreneurship. You get to be your own boss, create your own schedule, and have the liberty to do only those things that make you happy. It’s those benefits that are usually highlighted, while the hardships are usually left unmentioned.

Difficulties like time management, cash flow, and solopreneur isolation. Solopreneur isolation simply translates to a lonely entrepreneur. Business owners who spend the majority of their time alone and disconnected from society and their community.

As a natural introvert, I’ve never had a problem being on my own. I prefer getting work done alone and away from big crowds. It’s that habit that leads me on a dark path to experiencing loneliness and isolation that left me uninspired, unmotivated, and full of doubt.

While there can be benefits to working on your own, it’s not an excuse to isolate yourself from others in your community. Below are some reasons why we need to stop isolating ourselves as entrepreneurs.

Loneliness is a real thing

We often think of loneliness when it comes to love. We believe that as long as we’re connected in that area of life, we don’t need to make an effort in others. I know this because this was me. I thought working by myself was something I needed to take full advantage of, therefore I avoided connection any chance I got.

While I don’t think we need to be interacting with other entrepreneurs at all times, I do think entrepreneurs need to make more of an effort to get out there. Whether it’s events, meetings, or shared workspaces, there are many ways to combat loneliness and isolation as an entrepreneur.

You think smaller

While a lack of motivation and inspiration usually comes self-doubt and fear. It’s those feelings that have previously led me to have a scarcity mindset. This usually means you get in your head and talk yourself out of any amazing opportunity. Yes, isolation can do this to you.

Connecting and collaborating with other business owners can help you reignite the fire that led you on this path to begin with. This leads to new ideas, new opportunities, and many more adventures.

It can lead to depression

Entrepreneurship comes with more than just a monetary cost. It’s been said that entrepreneurs are 2x more likely to have depression. While this statistic might come as a shock to some, there are some common reasons why it’s true.

Entrepreneurs deal with a lot of stress. We juggle multiple roles and often don’t receive pay for it immediately, and we work more than we did at our corporate jobs. The worst part is that we often deal with those emotions alone. That stress and loneliness often lead us on a path towards anxiety and depression.

If you’re an entrepreneur struggling with loneliness and isolation, know you’re not alone. Countless individuals are going through the same thing. Remember that you’re in control of your life, career, and undertakings, so tackles isolation once and for all.