How to Ease Your Anxiety About Going Back to Normal Life

It seems like just when you’re getting used to the newest guidelines and regulations, the COVID-19 pandemic comes back around to shake things up. Between masks, social distancing, and vaccine requirements, there is enough information (and misinformation) to keep us all guessing. It’s no wonder why so many of us have been feeling hesitant about going back into the real world and encountering this ‘new normal’.

If you’ve been feeling stressed, anxious, or uncomfortable about what the next few months of transition look like, you’re not alone. Below are four tips to ease your anxiety about going back to normal life.

Do what feels right for you

If there’s anything I’ve learned this past year, it’s that life is too short to do things that don’t sit right with you. If you don’t feel comfortable going back to the office, talk to your supervisor about your options to continue working from home. Learning to live life post-pandemic is new to all of us, so there’s no right or wrong way of doing things. Listen to your gut and do what’s right for you.

Take small, positive steps

Returning to normal doesn’t mean dropping all your current routines. If you’ve been feeling anxious about doing things like you used to before the pandemic, try making small changes that will eventually lead to a big impact. Pace yourself, no one is rushing you to the finish line. Every small, positive step in the right direction will eventually lead you to the place you want to go.

Find support

The pandemic forced a lot of us into isolation, but that doesn’t mean we’re alone. Finding a support group that can help you navigate the rollercoaster of emotions you’re feeling is a great way to ease back into normal life. You’d be surprised how many people are struggling between the pros and cons of a normal life. Whether you talk to a friend, a family member, or a therapist, find someone you can confide in when these emotions and worries come up.

Set and maintain boundaries

As returning to normal life activities becomes more common, you’ll likely be presented with many opportunities to do things you might not be comfortable doing. Between in-person work meetings, friend happy hours, and family gatherings, you’re left deciding what you’re comfortable with and not. Set boundaries and be OK with saying no whenever you need.