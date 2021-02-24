How to Overcome Pandemic Fatigue and Boost Your Mental Health

If you would have asked me nearly a year ago that the world would continue dealing with the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, I wouldn’t have believed you. Yes, it’s been nearly one year since the world seemingly shut down and changed life as we knew it.

Since then, most of our lives have drastically changed. People lost jobs, adapted to working from home, or are balancing work, life, and homeschooling five days a week. No matter where you’re from or what your background is, it’s likely the pandemic took a big toll on your life.

Many of us are exhausted, and our mental health shows it. Below are four ways to overcome pandemic fatigue and boost your mental health.

Limit news intake

Most of us rely on news outlets to stay up to date on the latest coronavirus news. Unless you’ve been living under a rock for nearly a year, you likely consume regular news content based on the pandemic. While some news can be educational, beneficial, and healthy, too much news intake can lead to stress, anxiety, and fatigue.

Change things up

If you’re feeling drained and tired of the same routine, try changing things up. Whether it’s taking a different route on your way to work, changing your office layout, or trying fun and safe weekend activities, even the smallest change can make a big difference. Doing things differently can help boost your mood and energy during the pandemic.

Set screen limits

I’m a big advocate of healthy social media usage. Most people spend more time than they should mindlessly scrolling social media feeds that only put a damper on their mood. If you’re one of those, it’s time to set limits. Restrict your social media use to a small amount of time each day. You’ll quickly realize that it’s one of the most effective ways to boost your mental health.

Connect with others

Fostering relationships is a lot harder now than it was a year ago. With social distancing guidelines still in place, it’s not easy to set up a coffee date with a friend after a long week. Fortunately, technology can help bridge those guidelines with tools like Zoom or Facetime. Like you would for a coffee date, schedule time with friends to talk about your mood and feelings. Having that connection can help you stay strong until the pandemic is over.