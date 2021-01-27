There seems to be a newfound love and respect for storytelling in business. Now, more than ever, consumers, investors, and the general public are looking for human connection and relatability. Sure, a great product or service is key to a successful business, but consumers won’t care about that business if you don’t have a great story to go with it.

For those that aren’t writers or consider themselves creative individuals, this might seem like an impossible task. However, we all have stories to tell, and a huge audience willing to listen (the internet). If you’re hoping to grow your business this year, storytelling should be top of mind. Below are some ways to incorporate more storytelling into your business and generate leads.

Be vulnerable

“Vulnerability is not weakness; it’s our greatest measure of courage.” – Brene Brown

Vulnerability is key when it comes to storytelling. It’s those tough conversations and past experiences that make us even more appealing to those willing to listen. If you’re willing to share those unique stories that made you (and your business) who you are, you’re more likely to build relationships that’ll last a lifetime. No, you don’t have to share everything, but make sure you give just enough to intrigue and connect your audience.

Make connections

“You can’t connect the dots looking forward; you can only connect them looking backward. So, you have to trust that the dots will somehow connect in your future.” – Steve Jobs

Not every single life occurrence has a significant connection to your business. When you’re exercising your vulnerability, try to pick out the items that make the most sense for where you are not and how they connect to your business.

Hire a ghostwriter

“There is no greater agony than bearing an untold story inside you.” – Maya Angelou

If you weren’t born with the gift of creative writing, don’t worry, most people weren’t. Writing is a skill and craft that, for too long, wasn’t truly appreciated. Today, hiring a writer is easier than ever. With sites like fiverr.com and upwork.com, it’s simple to find a writer to do the heavy lifting for you. A ghostwriter will write your story (or stories) that you’ll get all the credit for.