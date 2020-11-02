Maintaining a relevant and valuable brand is essential to business success. Regardless of how you feel about the digital world, marketing your business online is essential to get noticed and making sales. Sales your business relies on to stay afloat.

A low or nonexistent marketing budget should not be an excuse for a lack of your business’ online presence. There are countless platforms and methods you could be taking advantage of to promote your business. Below are five free and easy ways to market your business online.

Get social on social media

Sure, you might have accounted for a handful of social media sites, but how many are you active on? If social media isn’t your strong suit, start with one single platform. To do this, stick with the platform your target audience is most likely actively using. Regardless of the site, it’s likely that the platform favors those accounts that are engaging consistently. So, make it a habit to post and engage as often as you can.

Build trust with valuable blog posts

Creating valuable content goes beyond social media. Think about how you find information about some of your passions and hobbies. A simple Google search offers you some of the best available content related to the topic. Think about how your business can fit into those results. There’s an audience for every market, so if you’re not already creating valuable and helpful blog posts, what are you waiting for?

Master email marketing

Regardless of your business size or industry, we all need an email list to communicate with our clients, followers, and audience. Unlike social media, this list is something you actually own and have full control over. Once you have a list, think of creative and engaging ways you can connect with your fans. Think of email marketing as a way to give your truest supporters a first look into exclusives like sales, new arrivals, or insider news.

Get reviews on Google

As business owners, it’s important to put ourselves in the shoes of consumers. As a consumer, I love reading reviews before I commit to purchasing a product or service. Most people do. That’s why reviews and testimonials are so important for any business in an industry. If you don’t know where to start, reach out to current or past clients that would be open to sharing their thoughts with prospective clients. You’ll be surprised how many of them will say yes.

Collaborate and contribute

Once you’ve done everything in your power to market your business on your platforms, it’s time to expand your horizons. Connecting with other businesses is a great way to not only build your network but tap into their following as well. Reach out to your peers and think of creative ways you can offer value to their audience by creating content to share on their platforms. This is a fun and resourceful way to get your business name out there while giving value.