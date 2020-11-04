How to Improve Your Family’s Communication During Difficult Times

Times of high stress can lead to frustration and tension, especially in the household. If you’re a parent, then the added pressures caused by the pandemic might be taking a toll on your family’s communication and overall mood. Making a few changes can help make some real improvements.

Maintaining a positive attitude and an open mind during tough times isn’t easy, but now more than ever, your family might need it. Below are four simple ways to improve your family’s communication during difficult times.

Prioritize family time

With school and office closures happening throughout the country, many families are stuck in the house together. Unfortunately, spending all day under the same roof doesn’t necessarily translate into quality time as a family. Be intentional about family time and schedule opportunities to spend quality time together. During this time, make sure to check in on each other and start some meaningful conversations.

Actively listen

If you’re trying to have a conversation while doing five other things at once, likely, you’re not actively listening. When having a conversation, make sure you’re actively listening. Not only does this make the other person feel valued, but it also ensures you’re following along and can authentically respond with thoughts or questions.

Be present

Scrolling through social media, watching tv, or thinking about your to-do list are all distractions that are keeping you and others from being present. To cultivate healthy relationships within your household, you must be present during those conversations. Put down the phone and turn off all other distractions.

Lead by example

Kids model what you do, not what you say. So, make sure that you’re leading by example when it comes to improving your communication skills with your family. If you’re trying to improve your family’s communication during these tough times, you’re going to have to practice some of these tips yourself. The rest of your family will soon follow.