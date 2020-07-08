As many aspects of our lives are being hit and affected by COVID-19, our romantic relationships shouldn’t be one of them. Taking ownership of your relationship can be as simple as improving your communication as a pair.

If you feel like your romantic can use a little TLC, it might be time to reevaluate how you’re communicating with your significant other. Below are five simple ways to boost your communication for a better relationship.

Identify your needs

Every human is unique, so by nature, our needs are all different as well. Identifying your needs as a partnership can be a huge step in boosting your communication skills. Whether you need to vent, cry, or simply do regular check-ins, make sure your partner is aware of those needs. Likewise, identify the needs of your partner. Once you’re clear on your needs, you’ll find the rest of the journey to be a breeze.

Actively listen

Being present if often easier said than done. If you constantly find yourself daydreaming and dozing off as your partner pours their heart out, then you might need to practice actively listening. Be aware of what it is they’re sharing and do nothing else. Sometimes, you’d be surprised that you don’t need to say much. Just listening and being there is enough.

Stop the judgment

As opinionated beings, we’re always quick to judge someone’s actions, thoughts, or opinions. Unfortunately, this only harms the health of our relationship. While solicited advice is great, unsolicited advice and judgment can come off harsh. Instead of judging your significant other, simply try to listen. A quick response on your end can sabotage the trust your partner has, and you might never get to the bottom of their feelings.

Be honest

While judgment isn’t healthy, honesty is. When it’s time to give your thoughts, honesty is the best policy. Of course, keeping your significant other’s feelings in mind is important, but never at the cost of your sincere thoughts. Be honest but remember to also be kind. It can make a difference when it comes to how your partner receives your input.

Make it a habit

While all the tips listed above are helpful when it comes to boosting your communication to improve your relationship, nothing is simpler and more effective than consistency. Finding the time to talk to your partner can seem hard when you’re juggling a million tasks, but the more you do it, the more likely you are to build a routine. Pick a time that works for you. Whether it’s during breakfast, after dinner, or before bed, dedicating time for heartful conversations can be the key to creating a lasting and joyful relationship.