Three Tips to Maintain a Healthy Relationship During Quarantine

It’s no secret that the coronavirus has taken a toll on our daily lives. Schools are closed, businesses are in jeopardy, and relationships are being tested as we’re all asked to stay home as much as possible. While there is a lot we can’t control during these times, our relationships are one thing we can do something about.

Amidst all the hecticness and uncertainty of these unprecedented times, your marriage should be one less thing to worry about. You should nurture it and work on it every single day. Below are three tips to maintain a healthy relationship during the quarantine.

Get grounded with gratitude

It’s easy to get carried away with all the negativity that surrounds a pandemic. From the financial crisis to health scares, and uncertain futures, maintaining a healthy relationship can be a tricky task. During the last month of quarantine, my husband and I have truly embraced the power of gratitude. While there are a lot of unfortunate events happening around us, we both understand that we have so much to be grateful for.

Like with any other habit, practicing gratitude is one that can be hard to establish but has tremendous benefits. So, make it a habit to practice gratitude with your spouse whenever possible. We like to share our top gratitude moments over dinner or before bed, but honestly, whenever time allows it is enough for us.

Communication is key

As with any other relationship in life, communication is key to a successful marriage. Remember that your feelings are valid and sharing them is a healthy way to manage stress, anger, or whatever else you might be feeling. With all the madness going on around you, prioritize regular check-ins with your partner. You’ll be surprised how powerful a deep conversation can be during these troubling times.

Schedule regular date nights

With most non-essential businesses closing around us, it can be hard to find something to do for someone on one time with your partner. Fortunately, there are still many options to choose from. I’m a huge fan of ordering from my favorite local restaurant and having a mobile date night in the car. Sure, it’s not ideal, but any time I get to spend with my husband solo is a win in my eyes.