Five Morning Habits to Kickstart Your Day

I’m a big believer that our morning has the power to dictate how our entire day will pan out. Morning habits are simply routines we follow daily to create systems in our lives. Either we’re energized and productive, or we’re lazy and unmotivated. Of course, there are many other emotions in between.

Whether you’re a morning person or not, the way you choose to spend your first few hours of the day can make a big difference in your lifestyle. If you’re looking to make a positive change in your lifestyle, it’s time to rethink how you spend your mornings. Below are five simple morning habits to kickstart your day.

Wake up early

The word early is relative depending on your schedule. However, if you spend your mornings scrambling and rushing to make it out the door on time, you’re probably waking up too late. Depending on what your morning routine consists of will impact your wake-up time.

For me, a healthy wake-up time is 4 a.m. This is the only way my husband and I can carve enough time to get our morning workout in. It works because this ensures I have enough time to work out, shower, eat breakfast, and get ready for the day before my daughter wakes up.

Meditate

There are a million different ways to meditate. You can do it sitting down, in the shower, or on your way to work. Meditating for even 10 minutes every morning has been proven to reduce stress and anxiety, something many people could benefit from.

I have to admit, meditating has been one of the hardest habits to stick to. Sitting down for minutes at a time to clear your mind has been harder than it seems. If you’re new to meditating, I would highly recommend guided meditation. You can try free apps like Insight Timer to get a feel for what it’s like.

Work out

Waking up at 4 a.m. to work out isn’t always fun. Yes, sometimes I’m tired, sore, and unmotivated, but there’s never been a work out I regret doing. Every time I work out, I feel energized, focused, and confident to go about my day.

The best part about working out is that there are no limits to where and when you do it. I prefer to work out at my local gym. I find that it gets me inspired to keep pushing. However, you can also try a variety of home workouts if it’s easier for you to do it from home.

Set your intention

One of my goals for this new year is to be more intentional about everything I do. From every project I undertake to every article I write; I want to make sure that everything I do is for a reason. Setting intentions has been a huge part of that. Setting my intentions at the beginning of the day keeps me on track and allows me to focus when my mind starts to wander off.

Setting your intention can be easier than it seems. Spend a few minutes every morning deciding what your goal for the day is. You can either just keep it in your head or write it down on your journal to look back on in the future.

Limit screen time

One of the best changes I’ve made in recent years is limiting screen time for the first few hours of my day. It’s almost hard to believe that only a few years ago I would roll over and scroll through my Instagram feed to wake up after snoozing my alarm for the fourth time.

Today, I refuse to check emails, notifications, or social media before fully starting my day. This way, you take back the power from technology and your peers and reclaim your day. Spending your early hours setting yourself up for success is something your future self will thank you for. There’s no better time to start than now.