How My 4 AM Wake Up Time Improves My Confidence

I’ve always been a morning person. There’s something empowering about getting a head start on the day and tackle the responsibilities in front of you.

While I’ve always been an early riser, I found myself constantly complaining about not having enough time in the day to do everything on my to-do list. To be honest, it was starting to take a toll on my mood and confidence. That frustration led me to research how some of the most powerful people in the world do it.

I came across several articles with examples of successful women who wake up at 4 a.m. every day. Names like Michelle Obama, Jennifer Aniston, and Kris Jenner, to name a few, were listed among the models of early risers.

While I’m no Michelle Obama, I am a mom, entrepreneur, and female leader in my area. I decided to give the 4 a.m. wake up time a try. After successfully implementing it for a few months now, I thought it would be beneficial to other women, wives, and moms looking for more hours in their days.

An extremely early wake-up time has drastically improved my lifestyle. Below are three ways my 4 am wake up time has improved my confidence.

I find time to workout

When you’re in a time crunch, one of the first things to go out the window is your health. We forget (or ignore) our meals, water intake, and fitness routines. One of the main reasons I decided to start waking up at 4 am was because I wanted to find the time to work out.

Now, I’m the most consistent I’ve ever been with my fitness routine. I work out up to five days a week with my husband and have seen great benefits from it.

I get work done

As a female entrepreneur wearing many hats, there never seems to be enough time in the day to work on dream projects. The projects that can tremendously benefit me in the future usually take the backseat to current projects with a deadline. I recently decided that if I didn’t prioritize these dreams, they’d eventually dim and fade.

So, on fitness rest days, I decided to continue my 4 am wake up routine, but this time, to focus on passion projects. You’d be surprised how productive and focused you can be when you have an extra 1 or 2 hours you usually don’t have. I’m happy to inform that I’m starting to make great progress on projects that were once only a dream.

I have quiet time to myself

As a busy mom, I’m used to being on the go at all times. From the moment they wake up to the second they fall asleep, our kids run our lives. That’s why it’s so important to find the time to enjoy your own company. Mornings are great because they’re a fresh start. You don’t have the lingering stress from the day over your shoulders.

I use these two extra hours to practice healthy habits like meditating, working out, and working on things that excite me.