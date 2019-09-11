Discover Your Passion by Asking Yourself This Simple Question

I don’t know about you, but I’ve been hearing the word passion be thrown around everywhere these days. Whether it’s entrepreneurs talking about a business idea, friends chatting about their hobbies, or college students trying to discover their next move, passion is at the core of what we do.

While having a passion and doing what you love is great, it can feel defeating and crushing to have absolutely no clue what it is that you love to do. It took me years to discover my passion, and now I try my best to help a peer in need of some guidance.

I was recently listening to a Marie Forleo podcast episode where she was talking about finding your passion. During the episode, she mentioned the one question that can lead you to discover your passion. I am happy to announce that it is the one question you need if you’ve struggled to find your passion in the past. Ask yourself:

If I was the only person left on Earth, what would I spend my time doing?

Sounds a little extreme, I know, but this question helped me narrow my thoughts and discover what it is that I am passionate about.

If you’re a mom, you’ve probably mentioned sometime in the past how your family is your passion. Yes, I love my daughter, husband, and cat, but if they weren’t around, what would I do with my time?

When my husband was brainstorming a business idea months ago, he was stuck on what to pursue. While he loves cars, engineering, and grilling, none of those activities sparked something in him. I then asked him the question above and it all made sense. If there was no one left on Earth and he could do whatever he wanted, he would go fishing. His business idea has revolved around fishing ever since.

When I was brainstorming a name for my business two years ago, I knew the word ego had to be in there somewhere. I wanted my business to help empower women to show up as the best versions of themselves. Women, especially moms, are taught to put others’ needs before their own. We’re taught to be caregivers, nurturers, and lovers. This usually leaves us putting our own needs and desires on the backburner.

It’s time to put yourself first this time. Your passion shouldn’t be cultivated for anybody’s needs but your own. When you put yourself first and take the time to discover what it is that you enjoy, your passion will come marching up to you in no time.