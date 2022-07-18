Regardless of the industry, most professionals have one goal in common. We all want to maximize our productivity throughout the week and get things done. Unfortunately, our busy schedules, demanding work responsibilities, and endless distractions make it hard to optimize our time.

How you spend your weekend can have a drastic impact on your productivity. Below are six simple Sunday habits to set yourself up for a productive week.

Review and plan your week

Understanding your workload and schedule is critical to maximizing productivity. Too often, important assignments and appointments live in the back of our heads taking up energy. By sitting down to review your calendar, you take those reminders out of your head and onto a piece of paper.

This list can help you better plan your time, delegate responsibilities, and even pick out your daily outfits (more on that below).

Clean and organize your home

There’s nothing more distracting than a cluttered home, especially for remote workers. One of the best ways to start your week off on the right foot and optimize your productivity is by taking the time to organize your space. Clean out your workbag, file your paperwork, and tidy your home. You’ll thank yourself later.

Plan your outfits

Getting dressed every morning can be a nightmare for some, especially if you have no idea where to start. If you spend too much time in your closet debating what to wear every morning, it’s time to try something new. Carve out at least 30 minutes every Sunday to plan your outfits for the week. Consider your meetings, appointments, or special events from your calendar review to style accordingly.

Pro tip: Use Pinterest to find outfit ideas based on what you already have on hand. You’d be surprised at the possibilities of something as simple as a button-down shirt.

Create (and shop for) your weekly menu

Deciding what’s for dinner every evening can be a taxing conversation, not to mention a waste of valuable time. If you don’t already, I highly recommend creating a weekly dinner menu during the weekend. Once you know what you’ll have each night, make a list of all the items you’ll need from the grocery store.

Pro tip: Save time and money by ordering your groceries online and opting for curbside pickup or delivery to your doorstep.

Practice self-care

One of the first tasks to get overlooked during stressful times is our self-care routine. It either gets moved to the bottom of the to-do lists or gets removed altogether. While it can seem counterintuitive to spend your valuable weekend relaxing and decompressing, sometimes it’s exactly what our bodies and minds need to recharge and prepare for the week ahead.

Go to sleep early

The beginning of the week can often set the tone for the days ahead. While it can be tempting to stay up late to get the most out of your weekend, getting an adequate amount of sleep is essential to an energized and focused mind.

Remember, there’s no one size fits all approach to conquering the week. Find the tricks that work for you and implement them into your routine until they become part of your healthy habits.