Five Daily Routines to Get Children Ready for Back-to-School

It’s hard to believe that back-to-school season is only a few weeks away. If you haven’t already, this is the perfect time to complete all the essential school shopping and beat the rush. Once you’ve checked off all the necessary supplies, it’s time to focus on an even more important aspect – your child’s back-to-school routine.

The start of a new school year is just around the corner. Below are five daily routines to get your kids ready for back-to-school season.

Follow a wake and sleep schedule

Don’t wait until the night before the first day of school to adjust your child’s bedtime. If your family became accustomed to later-than-usual bedtimes during summer break, make sure to regulate the schedule at least two weeks before school starts. It will ensure they can create a new habit of going to sleep and waking on time.

Get dressed immediately

If your child is guilty of staying in their pajamas until noon during summer, it’s time to break that habit. Mornings before school drop-offs can be hectic, so getting your child dressed right when they wake up can help speed up the process.

Limit screen time

It’s typical for children to experience more screen time during summer break, which will probably require some re-adjusting before starting the new school year. Try cutting back on screen time by setting limits on apps and games. Encourage alternative activities like coloring, playing outside, or learning with flashcards.

Shadow the school meal schedule

Following a meal schedule can take some re-adjusting for kids who snack throughout the day. If your child’s teacher is willing to share the class schedule in advance, use it to create new routines and expectations.

Read 20 minutes

Reading at least 20 minutes per day can help prevent the Summer Slide in students. Reading helps establish a strong vocabulary and boost mental health. Establishing this routine before going back to school can help your child feel prepared to tackle the new school year.