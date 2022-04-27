This Time-Saving Hack Can Help You Cut Your Grocery Bill in Half

It’s safe to say that prices in nearly every sector are rising. Dramatically. The national average price for gas is over $4 per gallon, and the cost of shelter is up 5%. While nearly everything is more expensive than it was one year ago, no prices have spiked as noticeably as those in our neighborhood grocery stores.

Inflation is impacting consumers across the country. Here’s one time-saving hack that helps me cut my grocery bill in half.

Two words: order online.

If you’ve never ordered groceries online, I know what you’re probably thinking. The staff doesn’t know how ripe you like your tomatoes, how you go about picking the right pack of chicken breasts, or how you compare cheese brands to make the best selection. You’re right. Grocery employees aren’t psychic, but they are a great resource to help you save time, energy, and a lot of money in the process.

I shared those similar doubts before I tried ordering my groceries online. Sometimes, I don’t know what I’m missing from my pantry until the moment I walk past the items on the grocery store shelves. “That’s right! We’re out of pancake syrup!” I often think to myself as I walk past the baking supplies aisle at the market.

I finally decided to try online ordering after my sister, who is often even busier than I am, wouldn’t stop advocating for the no-cost feature. She raved about how convenient it was. So much that I knew I had to give it a try myself.

While it took some getting used to at first, I grew to love the option. While I initially only chose to order my groceries online during busy weekends, it has now become my primary option because of how much money I save.

The idea of ordering online often gets a bad rap because it’s associated with high and impulsive spending. Although this can be true, it’s not always the case. For me, ordering my groceries online means I keep myself accountable to my budget, my grocery list, and my time limits. I mean, how many times have you walked out of a grocery store having spent more money and time than you originally planned for?

The best part? Most grocery stores offer FREE online order pick-ups, which means you don’t have to pay to take advantage of the service. Apps and websites make it easy to pick a day and time that works for you, and you’ll have your order quickly placed in your trunk within minutes of your arrival.

Ordering online helps you avoid making impulsive and tempting decisions based on what’s in front of you. Stay focused on only ordering items you need and are on your grocery list. You’ll find yourself saving hundreds of dollars every month by following this technique.

Happy online shopping!