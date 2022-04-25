7 Steps to Writing Your Job Description and Determine Your Next Career Move

The pandemic has impacted nearly every area of life, especially the job market. For the first time in a long time, employers are desperate for good talent, giving job seekers an advantage when applying for new roles. The job openings are endless, and so are the possibilities. The key to job search success? Knowing exactly what you want.

in a sea of job postings can seem like an impossible task. That’s why it’s important to narrow down your options and get clear on what you want. Below are seven steps to writing your job description to determine your next career move.

Make a list of what you love to do

Yes, an actual list on an actual piece of paper. Take a trip down memory lane and jot down all the tasks you’ve been responsible for that you enjoyed doing. There’s no right or wrong answer here. Simply take note of any duties that come to mind and add them to the list. Before you know it, you’ll have a paper full of tasks and responsibilities that will help you draft your ideal job description.

Outline your credentials

While your passion and skills may overlap from time to time, there’s a distinct difference between what you love to do and your qualifications for a specific job. These credentials can include anything from degrees, certificates, or licenses that give you credibility in your field. If you have a passion for copywriting but have no credentials to back you up, you might consider signing up for an online course that gives you some authority and gives recruiters some confidence in your skills.

Research the job market

Understanding the demand for your dream role is essential when creating realistic goals and expectations. While there’s a lot of power in writing your job description and creating a role unique to your skills, there’s no point in spending a lot of time on it if there’s no need for it in the market. Take the time to do some research by looking for roles based on some of the top skills on your list.

Give the role a name

If you’re on the right track, your market research should be identifying similar, if not exact roles that fit your keyword search. There are countless ways to refer to a single job title, so pick one that best matches your skills, passions, and responsibilities and go from there. Your job title will be a critical part of your job description.

Draft a job description

Now that you’ve made a list, outlined your credentials, and researched the market, it’s time to draft your job description. A good job description should include a few essentials, such as the job title, job summary, list of responsibilities and duties, qualifications and skills, and salary and benefits. Fill each section with all the items you’ve put together and you’ll have a complete job description in no time.

Include your non-negotiables

Once you feel confident in the job description you’ve put together, it’s time to add the finishing touches by including your non-negotiables. These are items that you’re not willing to adjust, debate, or modify. Whether it’s your salary expectations, schedule, or work environment (i.e., remote, hybrid, or in-office), we all have set values that help guide our decisions. List these under the ‘Salary and Benefits’ section of the job description.

Get buy-in on its value

So, you’ve drafted the perfect job description for yourself. Now what? While you might be tempted to jump straight into applying for jobs that match your job description, don’t do it without getting some buy-in from a trusted source. Getting insight and feedback from a qualified individual that understands you and the field is a great way to confirm that you’re on the right track.

Once you’ve received the insight, you can move on to the best part: landing your dream role.