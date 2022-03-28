The job market is an interesting arena. No one starts a job thinking about how they’re going to leave it, yet the average time employees ages 25-34 spend at a company is only 2.8 years. It’s safe to say that leaving your job is not uncommon, and while you might not have too much control of your employer’s company dynamics, you have full control of how you handle your departure from the company.

Depending on your work environment, you might be tempted to abruptly turn in your equipment and leave. I’m here to remind you that there’s a better way to handle even the worst of situations. Below are five tips to gracefully leave your current job.

Give sufficient notice

While some companies vary in policy, a two weeks notice should suffice when communicating your transition to your supervisor. Depending on your comfort level and availability, employers appreciate the flexibility and willingness to stick around until a replacement is secured. Just know that the decision is ultimately up to you and your enthusiasm to continue your employment with the company while they fill your shoes. A process that can take months to complete.

Submit a notice of resignation

Whenever possible, a face-to-face meeting with your supervisor is encouraged when breaking the news. However, in today’s digital world, that’s not always possible. If an in-person meeting isn’t an option for you, stick to submitting a notice of resignation via email. Make sure this notice includes a clear subject line, your name, position, last day of employment, and a message of gratitude.

Communicate with colleagues

Depending on the size of the company, it might not make sense to tell the entire staff about your departure. Instead, communicate the important news to your immediate team and anyone who you may work closely with. This is a good opportunity to also express gratitude for each individual, leaving a good impression on your team and ensuring things end on a high note.

Set your successor up for success

Depending on your role and time spent with the company, it’s likely your shoes will be hard to fill. To make the onboarding process easier for your successor, try to create a detailed list of any ongoing assignments, projects, and responsibilities they should be aware of. This is also a good opportunity to share any helpful tools and resources that can make their job an easier and more pleasant experience.

Wrap things up

One of the best ways to leave your job on a positive note is to complete any existing tasks and close all loose ends. Of course, two weeks may not be enough time to check all things off your to-do list, but it’s still an ambitious goal to work up to. Make sure to communicate the status of each assignment to your team before your departure, as they’ll likely have to pick up where you left off until your replacement is hired.