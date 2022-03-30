How Spring Cleaning Can Improve Your Mental Health

Over time, decluttering has become the unofficial holiday of the spring season. It’s the perfect excuse to declutter, organize, and get rid of anything that no longer suits you. It’s also a great opportunity to spend uninterrupted time doing something that will benefit you, your family, and most importantly, your mental health.

While a decluttered closet and organized pantry are great, they don’t compare to the mental health benefits of spring cleaning your home. Below are three ways spring cleaning can improve your mental health.

Reduce stress and anxiety

I don’t know about you, but there’s nothing more relaxing than deep cleaning areas in my home. Whether it’s a kitchen cabinet I’ve ignored for too long, my closet that is overflowing with unused clothes, or my office that is drowning in paperwork that serves no purpose, tackling those spaces help me reduce my stress and anxiety levels.

Playing fun and upbeat music can make a drastic change in your mood as well. Don’t forget to blast your favorite toons while you declutter and decompress.

Creates a sense of accomplishment

Sometimes, all we need is one small win to create a snowball effect that can help us build momentum and motivation. Cleaning is a great way to achieve that win because even if it’s not related to your professional goals, it still has the power to create a chain reaction that can help boost your confidence and improve your mental health.

Cleaning is full of small wins. Don’t forget to set goals and keep track of them along the way. Using sticky notes is a great hack to get you started.

Promotes positive changes

If you’re trying to kickstart some drastic changes in your life, cleaning your home is a great place to start. A neat space helps boost focus, which is essential as you work toward creating positive changes in your life. If you’ve been meaning to create a workout regimen but don’t have the space for your equipment, a decluttering session can help you create space. Leaving room for change, growth, and endless possibilities.

Remember, your home is your sanctuary. Clearing it of physical clutter can help you clear mental clutter as well. Resulting in less stress and anxiety.