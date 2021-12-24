The last few years have created an influx of personal and professional stress. While we try to stay healthy and tackle a worldwide pandemic, we’re also showing up for our jobs daily only to feel drained at the end of each day, sometimes leading to burnout.

Burnout is one of those things that is a lot better to avoid than to treat when it has already become a problem. Fortunately, there are many things you can do to get ahead of it. Below are 10 simple self-care ideas to prevent burnout.

Keep a journal

One of the best ways to keep track of your feelings is by keeping a journal. Make note of every time you’re feeling overworked, overwhelmed, or simply drained. This will help get thoughts on paper and let go of any negative emotions.

Take time off

When was the last time you took time off to do nothing? No matter how dedicated you are to work and your career, taking time off is a great way to destress and avoid burnout.

Take a bath

Taking a shower or bath is a great way to have some alone and quiet time when you’re feeling overwhelmed. Make sure this time is intentional and you’re not rushing through your shower just to get back to work.

Connect with loved ones

Sometimes, a simple phone call can make a big difference when dealing with fatigue at work. Checking in with your family members is a great way to feel grounded and be reminded of what matters.

Go on a hike

There are many benefits to getting outside and even more benefits to going on a hike. Enjoying the fresh air, exercise, and amazing views are just some of the things I love about hiking.

Clean your space

I don’t know about you, but there’s something therapeutic about cleaning and decluttering. Anytime I’m feeling stressed and overwhelmed, I like to transform a space from messy to magical. It works every time.

Meditate

Guided meditation is one of the most overlooked ways to avoid burnout. There are many free options available out there, and with only a few minutes per day, you can avoid burnout and be more present in your everyday life.

Practice gratitude

When in doubt, practice gratitude. No matter how difficult times can be, finding something to be grateful for is the best way to instantly reduce stress. For me, it helps put things into perspective and allows me to let go of the things that don’t matter.

Find a hobby

If you don’t already have a hobby you enjoy doing in your spare time, find one. Whenever I feel like I’m on the verge of burnout, I love going thrifting. Whether I buy something or not, I love having a place to go when I’m feeling drained and unmotivated.

Work out

If you’re not already working out daily, this is something I would highly recommend you add to your routine. A daily workout can help reduce stress, boost productivity, and lift your mood.