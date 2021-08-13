Small Daily Habits that Create Big Long-Term Impact

When it comes to our lifestyle, nothing makes as big of an impact as our daily habits. Those small and nearly unnoticeable customs make up who we are and how we show up in the world. Like the saying, “How you do something is how you do everything,” habits have the power to shape our everyday lives and their outcomes.

Although small, our daily habits have a big impact on our lives. Below are five small daily habits that create a big long-term impact.

Wake up early

Early is a relative term. To me, early is 4 a.m. on weekdays, to you, early might be 7 a.m., since you’re a night owl. Whatever early means to you, pick a time and stick to it. Stop hitting snooze and get up and face the world. Make the most of your early starts to the day.

Work out

A daily workout can have a big impact on your physical and mental health. You don’t have to be a professional athlete or competitive gym-goes to make working out part of your daily habits. Start small and create a routine that works for you and your lifestyle. Your future self will thank you for it.

Drink more water

Drinking the recommended amount of water can have numerous benefits on your overall health. While most of us tend to drink water when we’re thirsty, making a habit of drinking water throughout the day is essential to creating those healthy routines.

Practice gratitude

When I look back at the last five years, one of the best habits I implemented was gratitude practice. After learning about it from a friend, I started keeping a gratitude journal by my bed to write in every night. It’s safe to say that was one of the best changes I ever made. It’s made an impact on my attitude, perspective, and overall lifestyle.

Keep learning

One of my biggest values in life is growth. I love to learn, grow and challenge myself to do better every day. Whether you challenge yourself to read one article, watch one video, or have one conversation every day that’ll expand your knowledge and understanding, this habit will help you grow in more ways than one.